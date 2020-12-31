LiquidApps (DAPP) Achieves Market Cap of $6.25 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $5,614.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001311 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,050,557,920 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,332,982 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

