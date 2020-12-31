Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $791.95 Million

Brokerages expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to announce $791.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $755.44 million and the highest is $828.40 million. Lions Gate Entertainment reported sales of $998.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.77 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%.

LGF.A has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

NYSE LGF.A traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.18. 1,077,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,946. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

