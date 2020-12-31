LINKA Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, LINKA has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $52,035.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00038717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.47 or 0.00294095 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.14 or 0.01992778 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

