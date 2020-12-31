Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLNW. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.73 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Marth sold 17,045 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $119,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 15,749 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $95,281.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,516 shares of company stock worth $607,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

