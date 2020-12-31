LikeCoin (LIKE) Achieves Market Cap of $9.28 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. LikeCoin has a market cap of $9.28 million and $37,357.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00039967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00293321 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $563.64 or 0.01982705 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,011,456,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,904,126 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

