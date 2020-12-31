Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.71

Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $5.79. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 32,879 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $87.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.04 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.02%.

In other news, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,508,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,572.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $331,200.00. Insiders own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at $67,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

