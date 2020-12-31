Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.30. Lexaria Bioscience shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 518,817 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.33 and a current ratio of 27.79.

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Christopher Bunka bought 195,500 shares of Lexaria Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries.

