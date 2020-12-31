Level01 (LVX) Price Reaches $0.0475 on Exchanges

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Level01 has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $8,422.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level01 token can now be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Level01 has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00273949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00025021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.11 or 0.01951445 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

LVX is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

