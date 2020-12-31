Leslie A. Moriyama Purchases 1,680 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $18,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DMLP opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.48. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $21.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 109,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 460,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

