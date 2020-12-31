Leslie A. Moriyama Purchases 1,680 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $18,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of DMLP opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.48. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $21.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.
Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter.
Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
Dorchester Minerals Company Profile
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
