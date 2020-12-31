LEOcoin (LC4) Market Cap Achieves $69,386.94

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,564.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $740.33 or 0.02591796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.20 or 0.00434794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.63 or 0.01202994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00552139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00220908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000086 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

