Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $220.72

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $220.72 and traded as high as $271.30. Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) shares last traded at $268.90, with a volume of 9,959,472 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on LGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 245.82 ($3.21).
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 255.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 220.72. The stock has a market cap of £15.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92.
About Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN)
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.
