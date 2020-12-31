LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on LCNB in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. LCNB has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $189.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.90.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in LCNB by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at $248,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 9.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 7.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LCNB by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 121,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

