Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNTH. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of LNTH opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $888.05 million, a PE ratio of 166.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

