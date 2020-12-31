KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

OTCMKTS:KSHB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. 590,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. KushCo has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.18.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). KushCo had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The business had revenue of $26.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that KushCo will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

