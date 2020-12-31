Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

Shares of KURA opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 2.18.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $8,698,642.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,948,280. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,084,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,329,000 after acquiring an additional 46,592 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.0% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,775,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,247,000 after acquiring an additional 341,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 510,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,044,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

