KUN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $193.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. KUN has a total market cap of $17,940.20 and approximately $193.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN token can now be bought for $8.97 or 0.00031240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KUN has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00028382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00129442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00564309 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00161806 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00309150 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00089508 BTC.

KUN Token Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

KUN Token Trading

KUN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.