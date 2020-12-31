Kuende (KUE) Hits Market Cap of $222,014.39

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Kuende has a market capitalization of $222,014.39 and approximately $36.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kuende token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00039967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00293321 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.64 or 0.01982705 BTC.

Kuende Token Profile

KUE is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

