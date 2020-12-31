Krios (GIG) Market Capitalization Hits $7.13 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Krios has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Krios token can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. Krios has a total market cap of $7.13 million and $687.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00129576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.76 or 0.00571174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00155853 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00306404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019104 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00050308 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 tokens. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.