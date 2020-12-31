Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

