Komodo Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $62.97 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00219157 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00028861 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00036607 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000302 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,427,532 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.