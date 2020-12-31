Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) were up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18.

About Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF)

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, the Americas, other countries in Asia, and Europe. The company offers iron and steel products, including steel wire rods and bars, steel plates and sheets, steel castings and forgings, titanium, and steel powders.

