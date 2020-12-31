Kin Hits One Day Volume of $51,900.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Kin has a market capitalization of $86.97 million and approximately $51,900.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kin

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

