KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 816,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,154 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 65,736 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 155,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 47,692 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 252,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

