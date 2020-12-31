Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Reaches $232.30 on Top Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for about $232.30 or 0.00810227 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $46.46 million and $6.12 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00129576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.76 or 0.00571174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00155853 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00306404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019104 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00050308 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

