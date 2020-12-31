Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Price Target to $7.50

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $4.25 to $7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

HCAP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Harvest Capital Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Harvest Capital Credit from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvest Capital Credit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 27.36, a quick ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 41.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.