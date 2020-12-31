Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) (LON:KZG) Shares Up 2.1%

Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) (LON:KZG)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02). 2,291,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,823,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £9.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.81.

About Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) (LON:KZG)

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, act as an investor in the resources and energy sectors. It manages and operates the Tantalite Valley mine in Southern Namibia, near Warmbad in the Karas district, as well as holds interests in mining license. The company was formerly known as Kennedy Ventures plc and changed its name to Kazera Global plc in March 2018.

