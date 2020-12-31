Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.67.

KAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Kadant stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,053. Kadant has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $144.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kadant will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

In other Kadant news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total value of $732,189.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,298.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,599,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

