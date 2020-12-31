JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. JUST Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00028252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00128958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.00563898 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00159521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00309530 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00086623 BTC.

About JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network

Buying and Selling JUST Stablecoin

