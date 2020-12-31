Jupiter (JUP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36,279.27

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $36,279.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00028476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00129241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.00567351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00161555 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00308995 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00049906 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

