JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (JPE.L) (LON:JPE) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 934.50 ($12.21) and last traded at GBX 930 ($12.15). Approximately 16,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 907.50 ($11.86).

The stock has a market capitalization of £274.52 million and a PE ratio of 24.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 900.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 825.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (JPE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

