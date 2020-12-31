JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 20,128 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,128 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REVG. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 278,133 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221,937 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 86,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

NYSE REVG opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $564.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $12.60.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

