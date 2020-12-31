JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 95.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Endava were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 486,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 71,226 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 890.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 42,143 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

DAVA opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.80, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

