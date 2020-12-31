JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Holdings in Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Altabancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,114,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,218,000.

Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.27 million.

In related news, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $61,200 and have sold 23,500 shares valued at $603,035.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

