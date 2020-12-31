JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after acquiring an additional 34,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 211.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 153,157 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 23.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $348.76 million, a P/E ratio of -120.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAND. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

