JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 40,696 Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 889.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,696 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $164.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $10.71.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. Equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

