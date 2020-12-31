JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 19,993 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,993 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 51.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 118.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

OCSL stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $783.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $498,707.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $197,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,413,872 shares in the company, valued at $91,917,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

