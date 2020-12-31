JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded JOYY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised JOYY from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.78.

Shares of YY stock opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. The company had revenue of $925.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.28 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JOYY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 56.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in JOYY by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in JOYY by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in JOYY by 3.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in JOYY by 32.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

