Joseph D. Margolis Sells 2,500 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
EXR opened at $114.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $121.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $49,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
