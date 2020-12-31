Joseph D. Margolis Sells 2,500 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EXR opened at $114.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $121.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $49,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

