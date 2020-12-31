John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.04

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.04 and traded as high as $11.49. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 131,078 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEQ. CWM LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 234,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209,178 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

