Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (JOG.L) (LON:JOG) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (JOG.L) (LON:JOG)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 128.50 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.68). Approximately 7,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 94,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.62).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.05 million and a P/E ratio of -9.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (JOG.L) Company Profile (LON:JOG)

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. It holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A and 21/1A licenses; an 18% interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses; a 100% interest in the Glenn project comprising P2499 Block 21/2a license; and a 100% interest in the Zermatt project consisting of P2497 Blocks 20/4c license.

