Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 928 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,220,151.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TTD stock opened at $818.00 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 329.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $866.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.58.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,322,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

