Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €35.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FRE. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.49 ($58.23).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) stock opened at €37.84 ($44.52) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.44.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

