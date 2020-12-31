Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) a €130.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €115.36 ($135.72).

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) stock opened at €127.00 ($149.41) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €106.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €98.43. Delivery Hero SE has a 1 year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 1 year high of €132.10 ($155.41). The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

