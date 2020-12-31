JD Coin (JDC) Trading Up 7.9% This Week

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and $40,838.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JD Coin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00128886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.89 or 0.00562918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00159432 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00308704 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00087490 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

