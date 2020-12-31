JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCDXF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded JCDecaux from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JCDecaux from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $30.60.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

