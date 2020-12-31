Jack L. Howard Buys 10,000 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Jack L. Howard acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,689,178 shares in the company, valued at $15,506,654.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE SPLP opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of $276.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $330.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Steel Partners by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 349,540 shares during the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

