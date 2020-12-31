IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.82. 4,316,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 6,711,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IZEA. Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $88.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.73.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

