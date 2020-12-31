iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $86.38

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and traded as high as $87.28. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $86.95, with a volume of 839,047 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 197,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,087,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

