iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) Shares Up 1%

iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) shares shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.55. 16 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 1.00% of iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.