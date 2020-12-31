iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Up 0%

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.13 and last traded at $56.10. 121,785 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $56.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAGG. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

